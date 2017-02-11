Hatfield & Blankenship announce wedding

Sharon Hatfield of Chapmanville announces the engagement of her daughter, Laura Ann Hatfield to Justyn Dennis Blankenship, son of Rev. Tildon and LaDonna Blankenship of Crooked Creek.

The future bride is also the daughter of the late Junior Hatfield and the goddaughter of Sherri Conner Smith and the late Michael Smith.

Laura is a 2008 graduate of Chapmanville Regional High School. She also graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and Marshall’s Graduate College were she received a Master of Arts in Journalism and a certificate in Integrated Strategic Communications. Ms Hatfield is currently a marketing director of Bailey & Wyatt, PLLC, a law firm located in Charleston, W.Va.

The future groom is a 2009 graduate of Logan High School. He also graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Biology. Mr. Blankenship is currently in his fourth year of medical school at the West Virginia Osteopathic School of Medicine in Lewisburg. He is expected to graduate in May 2017. Thereafter, the plans to pursue a career in urological surgery.

Justyn and Laura are planning a June 2017 wedding.