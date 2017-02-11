Who do you call ?

We were looking at pictures recently from last year’s vacation. We were at the beach and the scenery was glorious. Because the photo was in my phone, I had the option of zooming in to analyze it. My beloved is totally photogenic-with hair or without. He takes great pictures whether he’s on the move or just standing still.

The photo was taken just before we ate supper. My better half had on a tropical shirt and khakis. I had on a dress, yes, I said a dress. I only wear them on vacation and they typically come almost to the floor. (Once you get your skirt caught in your pantyhose and walk all the way down to the very front row at church during a revival, it can cure you from wanting to wear a dress-EVER.) I scanned the picture to see my hair and smile. They were fine. I continued evaluating myself in the picture.

My beloved loves to get strangers to take pictures of us. It was a young lady and her beau who took this one. I want all pictures to be taken from the elbows up; there’s no need at all to get a view of the hips. Strangers don’t care. They always take full body shots. I want to yell, “Hey, little sister, get on over here!” when they step back to take it. But I don’t.

I looked at my arms. Holy Smokes! They looked like an old woman’s arms! They were puffy with no muscle definition at all. Good heavens! I put down my phone. Goodness gracious! I thought to myself. Something had to change!

The next morning, as I readied for my walk, I grabbed the hand weights I had been tripping over in my closet. This was EXACTLY what I needed! I would pick up my pace and move my arms around continuously with the weights. Genius! I set my time and went full speed.

Ten minutes later I was pooped! I was pretty sure the hand weights had been mismarked. They were marked “three”but I was positive they were actually 30 pounds each. I swung them as best as I could for as long as I could but finally had to put them down.

After my walk, I put the hand weights in the floor of the car. No need to take them in the house. I would be using them again the next day, and the next day, ‘til forever-I thought. I hurried home to get ready for work. I felt great; glad to be overcoming this flabby obstacle. This hand weight routine was going to be awesome! In no time at all I would see a huge difference. Come on, beach pictures! This summer, I will be flexing in the photos!

We had a busy day at work and I was relieved to sit down in the car afterward. As I backed out of the office parking lot, I heard something strange. It was a knocking sound. I looked to make sure I hadn’t hit the garbage cans. Nope. As I pulled out, I heard it again. It seemed louder each time I braked. My car never makes weird noises. Maybe it was nothing.

I stopped for the traffic light-thud!. I pulled out from the light-thud! I was not making this up. It was real! I did the only thing I knew to do…I called my beloved. (He always knows what to do.)

“There’s a knocking sound in the car!” I practically shrieked. “What?!” he asked so I repeated it. He wanted me to describe it. I did and told him it had been happening since I had left work. He said to pull over and take a look. I did. I was holding the cell phone and looking under the bottom of my car. I had no idea what was going on under there but nothing was squirting or hanging out. “I can’t see anything!” I yelled over the traffic going by. “Just come on home,” he instructed. “I will check it when you get here.”

I was relieved but then felt silly on the way home. I had called my beloved because I know I can. He always seems to know what to do. But, he wasn’t in the car with me. I called someone who wasn’t with me to tell me what to do. How many times do I do that? I call someone who isn’t with me instead of calling on the Someone who is with me?! Do you ever do that? Who do you call?

One of the Names of Jesus is “Immanuel”, which means “God with us”! God is waiting for us to call on Him! There are lots of verses that remind me of this. Jeremiah 33:3 says: “Call to Me and I will answer you and show you great and mighty things…” Psalm 18:6 tells us, “In my distress I called on the LORD, and cried to my God; He heard my voice …”

“Lesson learned,” I said out loud. I thanked God right then-with eyes open, of course, because I was driving-for always being with me no matter what. He is the very best!

My car was fine after all. Another lesson I learned that day: always put your hand weights in a place where they won’t roll around!

Family Life