Letters to Santa…

West Chapmanville

Third grade

Ms. Bailey

Dear Santa,

I want a tow seter bike, a real lif pug and a elf on the shelf play douh BarBra chair Hachimal and a 7 skweky toy’s and a snow glob spy drone pieface 3 ice skates and a very big toy bear to sit and sleep in gooy louey a ballay cloth’s and a ballay set. Your friend,

Isabella Adkins

Dear Santa,

Here’s a list of what I want for Christmas a goPro, drone, mac book and a PS4. Your friend,

Riley Slider

Dear Santa,

I want a I Phone 7 for Christmas and I want I hover board to. And a pydrone and a bike to. call of duty ops 3 and I want a playstasent vr and a xbox 1 a goku super sainy god blue haier and a laptop and a drity bike to and I want a Batman game to. and a PS4 to for Christmas. Your friend,

Aiden Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. Hoverboard. Your friend,

Gracie Mitchell

Dear Santa,

A ps4 and a dc and a bike. Your friend,

Evan Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I hav bin good I wodt a xbox 1 and a leogs ses and now colvdood for the xbox and xbox 1 gems and a roos and nerf guns. Your friend,

Amber Plogger

Dear Santa,

I whant a teroscout and a spy drone and fart bombs plus Xbox 1s hoverboard cd player kids bob cd usa armor cyborg amour ac47d4v Krahmpas bell, goast catching gear light saber laser pistol play station vr snomobil hocky gear. I love you Santa. Your friend,

Braxton Hanks

Dear Santa,

I want a ipad, hover board, a notebook and paint, markers. A Barbie house, a picachu. Stuff animal. Some Pokemon stickers. A baby doll, zoomer kitty. Your friend,

Nevaeh Romero

Dear Santa,

PS4, ipad, tv, playstation 4, xbox 360, hoverboard, goprom computer, drone, avanced warfare, reisentant evil. Your friend,

Tyler Adams

Dear Santa,

I have been so good. Will you bring me a lizard, xbox 1, and a batman clock, hove board, Iphone and a spydrone, a lit saver, hot wheels batman shows. Your friend,

Brayden Walker Conley

Dear Santa,

What I want for Cristmas is my two front teeth I broke them and a white cristmas to play in. and a pony and two twin baby dolls and a twin stroller at target. And a wobble bubble and a xbox 1 and 360. And a phone and other guitar. Your friend,

Molly Browning

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard and a laptop and a Hatchimal and a xbox 1 and I want a spydrone and I want a pet snaping turtle for Christmas. Your friend,

Waylon Lambert

Dear Santa,

I ben good this year and I want a thank I what a hoverboard and a gopro and a drone and a iPhone and a wolf toy and a horse and I love Christmas so much. Your friend,

Kaylee Miller

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard and a drone, Nintendo DS, and a play station vr and a iphone, Gopro, kitten and a pokemon plusie and a sticker for my wall and a sewing kit and a art kit and a pokemon pillow and a bed sheet and a pokemon blanket. Your friend,

Madison Baker

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year so I was wonder if you can bring me… a white hoverboard! Also I would really appreciate it if you brung me a… big basketball rim! Well I would really really love a… drone! The forth thing I would want is a… laptop with a touch screen. The last thing I want is… peace and hope! Merry Christmas! Your friend,

Tommie Elyssa Wooten

Dear Santa,

I want some wolf toys and I want a hoverboard. And I want a iPone 5. And I want a skateboard. And I want a bearded dragon. And I want a horse and pony. And I want a wolf blanket. And I want a baby husky dog. And I want some wolf clothes and pants. And I want some doggie toy for my dogs. And my baby kitty. And I want some Christmas earrings. Your friend,

Kayla Green

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me is a laptop, a science kit, a drone, pokemon cards, pokemon plushies, a Christmas tree, dork dairys books, a trampoline a bounce castle. Your friend,

Kaylee Owsley

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year and I really want a I phone 4, playstation vr and a hoverboard scence I’ve been really and helped out this year and cooked and been good, I really hope that I get everthing that I had on this paper. Your friend,

Alexis Reed

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a iphone and lizard and I want a computer and a computer cass and elf stuff toy and a horse a white one. Little life turtles and real trolls movie and a notbook. I want some troll blind bags and seat and a lizard cage. Your friend,

Hannah Miller

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone 7. I want a hoverboard. I want a bearded dragon. I want a spy drone. I want a dead pool game. I want a foot ball game. I want a cd player. I want a PS4. I want a watch. I want a light saber. Your friend,

Jordan Madden

Dear Santa,

Make up. A America gril doll. A my live doll. Makeup brushes. Your friend,

Abby Stollings

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year I want a drone a go pro and play station vr and skatbourd and a hover boured. Dirt bike. Computer. Your friend,

Dylan Bryant

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox 1, football tee, dirtbikes, ifone, computer, spy drone. Your friend,

Clay Thompson

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chrismas is a mac, stinky the garbage truck, PS4, Xbox, trampoline, doolsfake, a grbage truck and skate board. Your friend,

Alex Elkins

Logan Elementary

PreK

Becky Nagy/Patti Gilliam

Dear Santa,

Thank you for telling Bernard, my elf, to put up my Super Heroes. Please bring me my very own video camera. I have never had one, and I would really like one to take videos. I want a toy Yoda and a Star Wars ship, and a Darth Vader. Make sure I have a good Christmas. I have been very nice and a good boy. I will leave you extra milk and extra cookies. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year.

Elijah Clay Graffius

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like a Doc Mcstuffins Veterinarian center and a Barbie camper. I will leave you two cookies and milk. I will also leave for carrots for your reindeer. Love,

Tinley Thompson

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Spiderman, a toy kitchen and also a Flash action figure and some Lego’s.

Jacob

Dear Santa,

My name is Allie. I am 5 years old. I would like a ballerina doll and a Monster High Castle. I would also like a toy stove. Love,

Allie Click

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryston. I am 5 years old. I live at Crooked Creek Road. I go to school at Logan Elementary. Thank you for sending Bubbbles the Elf. Santa, please come to my house and bring me an Ice Dino, Lego’s and a train track. Love,

Bryston

Dear Santa,

My name is Jayden Brewer. I am 4 years old. I’ve been a good boy this year. All I want for Christmas is a Hatchimal, Race Track, Monster Trucks and Apple Jack, Freddy, and Foxy. I’ll leave you some cookies and milk, Santa. Love,

Jayden Brewer

Dear Santa,

My name is Sylas Estep and I am 5 years old. I want a real shotgun and knife for Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk. Love,

Sylas

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayden White and I just turned 5 years old. I would like to have anything Ninja Turtles and a bat cave. I will try to be good from now on. Love you,

Zayden

Dear Santa,

I want a car I can drive, a Barbie car, and a toy puppy. I have been good today. I left a gingerbread decoration for your tree. Love,

Addison

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Thanks for teaching us about how to give to others. Love,

Anna Vance

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like an airplane, a rocket, and Dinotruck toys, please! Merry Christmas, Santa. Love,

Gunner

Dear Santa,

I want a scooter like my sisters. Tell Rudolph I said Hi! Rudolph say “Hi” to Dasher. I’m going to give you milk and cookies. Love,

Andrew Ryan Gray

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie with a lot of clothes. I would also like a Hatchimal. I would like a Snuggle My Dream Puppy, some bubbles and a Zoomer Monkey too. I will leave you milk and cookies. Love,

Chaelynn Nikole Cox

Dear Santa,

My name is Kiersten. I would like some new dolls, and doll accessories. I want a new, big Rainbow Kitchen to play with. Oh and I would also like an Elsa doll, please. I’ll be sure to leave milk and cookies for you. Thank you and Merry Christmas! Love,

Kiersten

Dear Santa,

My name is Rylee Starr. I am 5 years old and in Pre-K at Logan Elementary. I have been a very good girl this year. I would like lots of Baby Alive Dolls, a pirate treasure chest, a sand-table, guitar and drums, a science kit, and a robot puppy. I promise ti keep being a good girl and I will be sure to leave you some cookies and milk. Thank you Santa and please be careful when you fly around the world. Love you, Santa,

Rylee Starr

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. Our Christmas tree is so beautiful. Do you want to look at it? Our elf Elfie has been a little bit messy at our house. For Christmas I would like for you to bring me a Paw Patrol Tracker play set. Your friend,

Eli

Dear Santa,

I would like a kitchen set and a FurReal animal. I will leave you milk and cookies. Merry Christmas! Love,

Taylor

Dear Santa,

I would like a game for my system, a Lego Star Wars game and a toy helicopter. I will leave you cookies. Thank you, Santa!

John

Dear Santa,

I want a baby kitten, a dress, video camera, num nums, baby doll clothes, a smencile, a pug, a sand necklace, tiara, bed time music player, a scooter, and beautiful shoes. I know you are my best friend. Be careful because there are a lot of hills. Love,

Myah Fry