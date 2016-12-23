Letters to Santa…

West Chapmanville

Third grade

Mrs. Kelly

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Ever After high book and I also want a Christmas miracal that is snow. And I what to get to be whith my family and I want to get a My Little Pony pillow. Your friend,

Sophie Kelly

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want: Battlefield One, Pokemon cards, Nerr guns, Lego’s, Gta5, Call of Duty, PS4, Xbox 1, drone, spy drone, computer, skateboard, iPad2, iPhone, Nintindo DS, GoPro jersey, hoverboard, batman, Alkham Knight football. I want to have a good Christmas this year. A pet, 64 pack, Roblox, Mortal Combat 9, eletric scooter, kindle, supplies, Santa, new puncked beds, clothes, wheels, dirt bike, video game, Call of Duty Shask love, poke balls and cozma robot. Your friend,

Currin Woodruff

Dear Santa C.,

I would like a puppy dog, Xbox, 410, hunting gear, thank and I forget something, Old Spice. Thank you and thank! At Christmas my family like to sing songs like jingle bells, old Christmas tree, here comes Santa Calse and let it snow. Your friend,

Carson Frye

Dear Santa,

This year I want a Play Station 4 and a hoverboard, gaming computer. I would love a skate board, Mp3 player. I also want a Xbox 360 and Cozmo Robot, a mini Lambragini, a dog bed and cat bed and I want a happy Christmas with my family and friends and everybody to have a good Christmas. Your friend,

Andrew Conley

Dear Santa,

I would like a lot of stuff but I am going to name just 5. They are RC car, dear hunting riffles, bounce car, battery for my drone and a nother gunnie pig. If you can bring these presents, thank you. Your friend,

Jacob Adkins

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby kitten that is gray and cute. I also would like a Ferby and a Hatchimal. I want candy also. Just saying my favorite candies are m’n’m’s, skittles, and candy canes. My very much favorite is craby paties. I also would like a real iPad. I want some books also and some new plato. Also a whole gallon full of squishies. I want a panda bun and tun more. That is all I want for Christmas. P.S. Thanks! Your friend,

Catalie Gianna Chirico

Dear Santa,

I would like an unebow Nintendo 3DS XL, mindcraft story mode the compete drihela set and a nearf eigt hiper fire. P.S. Don’t go down the chimny. Your friend,

Gabe Conley

Dear Santa,

I want 10 basketball jerseys, NBA outdoor basketball, NBA indoor basketball, the whole set of Harry Potter books, a mini claw machine, a Nintendo game system with Pokemon snap, Pokemon pushies, Pokemon backpacks more than three, Pokemon hats, touch screen computer, Paper mate pencils. I want a skateboard Gopro that I can use on youtube. Your friend,

Lara Lucas

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a PS4VR, Xbox 1s, scooter, lamborghini, hoverboard, drone, gopro chest harness, good video camra, gopro stick, rocker mini back green crome, Mega nerf machine gun, rival gun, boom machine gun, watch dogs 2, camra mic, puppy, boosted board, goatcart fixed. Your friend,

Drake Dickerson

Dear Santan,

For Christmas I what a shops ball, abrias, slug bug, tsum tsum. Your friend,

Hannah Kirk

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a stewhill plces and pedels and a sifter and a batel fild one for Xbox and a set. Your friend,

Isaac Walters

Dear Santa,

I want a Paradise Galleries newborn doll Su-Lin and 2 Shopkin dolls named Gemma Stone and Peppa-Mint. Next, I want a Ever After high doll it does not matter which one and a Aoyoma Tokoyo Engish Bread squishy and a Pearl Pink I bloom peach. Pink baby clothes and light blue size newborn or 3 months. That’s all I want this year. You can get me anything else, I don’t care. Your friend,

Presley Ellis

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas. A Cozmo robot, a r2d2, a rain deer elf, pet, a dog elf pet, a stalking fool of Minecraft stuff, a plush elf, a plush wolf from Alex, Mortal Konbat 9, a romote control car, 234 and sister locaiton plushes and a game, a hoverboard for kids, a drone, the polar express nerf, the big costimice set, a pait ball gun, nightmare mangle plush, a nightmare bonnie plush, real animatronics, musical elf. Thank you Santa. P.S. I’m leaving you cookies and milk and carots for your raindeer. Your friend,

Christopher Richards

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike and some Pokemon cards. I also want NBA Lebron James shoes and a basketball. I’d like an Xbox too. Your friend,

Jeremiah Noe

Dear Santa,

I want a video game called battle field one and and an Xbox ones with a play station vr for my play station and sley landes imaginators and also anki cozmo and a go pro with a cover on it and a new dirtbike and last but not least a desk top computer and that is my Christmas list for this year. Your friend,

Nathan Easterling

Dear Santa,

I what a dog for Christmas because where I used to live is where my brother now lives where I can’t see my other two dogs cause he lives to far away. I what some candy because I love it so nuch. Your friend,

Charity Atwood

Dear Santa,

I have not thought it thrugh too much but I do not whant my tow front teeth any more they have all ready grown in but I just whant to tell you I am not a baby so please no baby stuf. The first thing I whant is a Ashelen Drake doll, a T.V., a G4 pack croon box and a hoverboard maby because when I asked my mom she said “No! You will fall and kill yourself!” Your friend,

Evy Altizer

Dear Santa,

I want this year a dog bed. I love a poodle. Please get me a Ordeze pq and a drone and a Mjagch chain. Oh, plese get me a meaon costoon. A iPhone 7 wold be nice. A facke casle bowse house. For my dog real dog get me a chew toy and a gray poodle. Get my elf buddy close. Merry Christmas. Your friend,

Ashtyn Jolie Alderman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I what a bitty baby and some baby stuff. I what a ipod and a pink ipod case. Then I what some miney mouse ears. I what some cute pajams and clothes. School supplies. New hair bow (pretty ones). Your friend,

Ava Collins

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an Ipod. Also teloscap, a dirt bike and a skateboard and Xbox. Last, an moster truck (toy). Your friend,

Jayden Rose

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike, hoverboard, iPhone 7 and an electric scooter. I want a RC car that goes 100 mph. Your friend,

Xander Craddock

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is Roblox, Call of Duty, computer, Mortal Kombat 9, Battle field one, super smash bros DLC-pack, GTA5, eletric skooter, GO Pro, mouse for my computer, making a computer kit, MP3, hoverboard and that is what I want for Christmas Santa. Your friend,

Jaxson Fillinger

Dear Santa,

I want some Pokemon and Cozmo the Robot. Your friend,

Addax Pennington

Dear Santa,

What I want is a puppy and a My Life doll and a poop mug rainbow and a iPhone and a thanck you. Your friend,

Alyssa Hunter

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, Mine craft WII edition, WII Mine craft minecart, race track, Mine craft minecart, Minecraft fortress Lego set, and Mine craft crafting set. Your friend,

Aidyn Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a iPad and a dirt bike and a 4 wheeler. Your friend,

Austin Killen

Dear Santa,

I would like a box cany canes, a Lego Batman set from the new movie and a new poodle that is white, a box of pesi and a babby kitten, a guitar and a Golden retriever pluss good internet and Pokemon cards headphones. Your friend,

Emma Hall

Dear Santa,

I want some dresses, phone case 5C, art, jwely, books, Beanieboos, pj. Your friend,

Jasmine Carter

Dear Santa,

I want some My Life clothes for my American Girl doll and some furniture please. And some Beanie Boos, rollskates, art kit, ball. Some new books, soccor ball, gymnastics mat and that one thing the bars that you fiple and a wolf toy. Science kit, clothes for my elf. Collecter doll Maleficient. Oh, Santa, are you real or not. If your not don’t tell me please. Your friend,

Macayla Chaney

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to know I’m going to give you what I want for Christmas so I would like a hoverboard and Orbeez crush and sew cool machine. I hope I don’t get coal this year because I was good this year. I wanted some more things. I want a Monster High doll and a puppy and I also wanted and I also want a aquabeads toy from Frozen and I als want Moana doll and a trampoline and a iPhone 87 and a elsa and anna doll. I also wanted you to come to my school. I hope you have a good Christmas this year. And a Ashtyn Drake doll and I want a bars from gymnast. Your friend,

Ariel Adams

Dear Santa,

I would like a new phone, a playstation 3 and a box of died pepsi. And a laptop and Pokemon toys and a game call Hallo 5. Your friend,

Joshua Dingess

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a football jersey, football tee, and a nba jersey. I want to play with all of those toys. I love playing with nba jerseys. I want to play football outside it is very fun. I even want a game called Madden NFL 2117 it even looks fun to,. I love Xbox 360 games a lot. I love playing outside. Your friend,

Braxton Williamson

Dear Santa,

I want a cat hoverboard skate board a horse a phone case Furby boom hatchamal and couch for my Amarcian girl doll a troll doll troll toys Caitlyn Cuddles the real life puppy pom pom wow easy bake oven That is my Christmas Thanks for all of the presents from the last few year they were amazing. Your friend,

Josie Moore

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a toy wolf lots of horse toys a pet beaderd dragon, a pig toy, a iphone 4s and a purple and yellow and green iphone 4s case. And a black and hot purple case and a sweter for my cat and I want it to be yellow and black for her sweter. I ols want a alive big black lab dog. Thank you! Your friend,

Brooklyn Hamlet

Dear Santa,

I whant a dirt bike for Christmas and a 100 horse and a new trampoline and a bei phone 5C for Chrismis and a 100 computers and all of the whach dogs and a play stashon 4. Your friend,

Gage Workman

Dear Santa,

I want a football tee some nerf gun darts and a thing of mach box cars. I also want a play station 4 and some camo face paint and wach dogs 2 and a camo tent. Your friend,

Cameron Woody

Dear Santa,

I want a science kit, iphone 7, Beanie boos, a playstation. A new blanket. A new Christmas tree. Your friend,

Christal Hall

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy a cat a polt a slingshot a treasures truck a remote cunteroll moter sikle. Your friend,

Robert Price

Dear Santa,

What I want is a xbox 1 head set and a little 4 wheeler. Your friend,

Isaiah Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a lambergini hoverboard and a football jersey and a pain ball gun and mashems and a xbox one. Your friend,

Jaxan McClung

Dear Santa,

I want hoverboard, iPhone 7, my own pom pom wow, ear fones, headsets, ashton drake, salon, clothes for ashton drake gymnastic cypoes and that’s all I whant for Christmas I hope you get me something from it. Thanks! Your friend,

Tatum Spears

Dear Santa,

I whant a xbox one dirt bike a box of xbox one games a iPhone 5s I tried to be good this year sorry Santa and I want a smart wacth Madden 17 for xbox one and a rc ford diesal truck. Your friend,

Jaden Plusa

Dear Santa,

I would like a selfie stick, Christmas tree, mommy pig, and a tablet. I have been a good girl. Could you bring my sister some nice presents too. Thank you. Your friend,

Sidnee Ferrell

Dear Santa,

I want a horse, soccer supplies, a five nights freddy mask and game, a phone, more Beani boos about 6 or 7, science tools and supplies, PS3 please. Your friend,

Jasmine Ziegler

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard and a hoverboard and a Christmas sweaters and a iphone 7 baby doll. Your friend,

Madison Hensley

Dear Santa,

I’d like a hoverboard, a Chevy Duramax, a Nintendo DS, and a GTA 6. Your friend,

Hunter Bryant

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is shoes and clothes for Mikey. A little computer. I want a basetball and a hoop to got with it. I also want a football and a little camera. I want headphones that work without a card. I want some flash stuff and a poop emoji pillow with poop emoji stuff also with trolls stuff too. Your friend,

Whitey Gibson