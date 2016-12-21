Carbon Monoxide a serious problem this year

LOGAN, W.Va. — Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett said it has been a bad year for his department due to multiple calls caused by an overabundance of carbon monoxide building up in residences in the city of Logan.

Right before the Tuesday evening, December 13, Council meeting the Logan Fire Department was dispatched to a smoke call that turned out to be a carbon monoxide build-up.

“We have had more calls about carbon monoxide build-ups in the past two months than we had in the past two years,” Chief Beckett said, noting that with the winter coming up and more calls about structure fires, carbon monoxide poisoning is a problem that people cannot afford to overlook.

“We wish that people would get out their carbon monoxide detectors and their smoke detectors and use them,” Beckett emphasized. “You need to be aware of potential problems like old furnaces. They can get holes in the heating chamber and fill your whole house with carbon monoxide in no time.”

Beckett said the detectors are not that expensive and that many of them feature 10-year batteries and combine carbon monoxide detection with smoke detection features as well.

“These are things that don’t cost that much and could save your life. Can you afford to overlook them?”

Beckett said it has been a busy year for the Logan Fire Department.

“We had 84 calls for assistance this past month and it is looking like we are at about 850 calls so far for the year. We could reach 900,” he said.

J.D. Charles Contributing Writer

J.D. Charles is a freelance writer and a former reporter for The Logan Banner.

J.D. Charles is a freelance writer and a former reporter for The Logan Banner.