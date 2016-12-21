Road connecting lodge, park opens

LOGAN, W.Va. — A ribbon cutting ceremony opening the road between Chief Logan State Park proper and the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference center was held Monday, December 19.

The road has been named “Tomblin Drive” after Governor Earl Ray Tomblin.

Prior to the road’s opening, patrons of the conference center would have to drive the long way around on U.S. Route 119 to enjoy the rest of Logan’s scenic state park.

Chief Logan State Park boasts one of the highest visitation rates of any park in the state park system.

The new road straddles the mountain between the lodge and the pool at Chief Logan.

The road also features several scenic pull-offs as well as a walking path to a high vantage for more picturesque sight seeing opportunities.

At the ceremony, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce explained, “I have had the pleasure of traveling to every single park in the state of West Virginia. It [Chief Logan] is one of our success stories. More often than not, it has paid its way — a little more than its way in some instances. Today is another step in tying this park together — to make it more consumer friendly. Instead of two separate parks, to have one park that everyone can access.”

Transportation secretary Paul Mattox explained the road is steep and mountainous adding it has a low speed limit.

Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, along with officials from the Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources, cut the ribbon opening the new Tomblin Drive in Chief Logan State Park.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 ext. 1729 or by email at [email protected]

