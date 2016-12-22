Meeting exposes issues at Man Middle

LOGAN, W.Va. — The meeting Logan County Board of Education held December 20 produced wide ranging discussion on a number of topics; however, issues at Man Middle School came to the fore at the end of the meeting and exposed an apparent rift between some educators at the school and administration.

During time allotted for comment, president of the board Paul Hardesty explained he had been approached about his previous comments about a, “toxic atmosphere,” at Man Middle School.

Hardesty explained he stands by the comment he made back in October at a meeting and even went so far as to quote the words’ definitions from the dictionary.

“There’s stuff that’s gone on up there the past two or three years that makes me sick to my stomach, and I’m going to tell you something. There’s five, six, maybe seven people up there who, when the facts come out, and the public finds out what’s going on, they’re going to be embarrassed,” noted Hardesty.

The principal of Man Middle was Cynthia Caldwell was officially suspended without pay at the meeting until the end of January, 2017.

Former superintendent of Logan County schools Wilma Zigmond is currently acting as principal at the school.

Hardesty also referrenced a letter received by each of the board members.

The letter, which expressed support for Caldwell, was signed by numerous faculty at Man Middle, and rebuffed the idea the school was failling to provide a positive learning environment.

When the West Virginia Department of Education released letter grades for schools throughout the state earlier this year, Man Middle School was the only in the county to receive an “F” grade.

The three elementary schools which feed Man Middle all received passing grades, and one even scored an “A.”

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 ext. 1729 or by email at [email protected]

