BOE discusses response for low-scoring schools

LOGAN, W.Va. — The December 20 meeting of the Logan County Board of Education saw the group and its administration discuss their response to several schools in the county receiving low grades from the The West Virginia Department of Education.

The DOE website explains schools were assigned letter grades based on four criteria.

A measurement on school performance was based on math and language arts outcomes. Third grade reading levels and eighth grade math achievement were also factored into the scoring system.

School improvement was measured by examining the number of students who are on track to achieve at their grade level in reading and math.

The DOE website notes points were earned for school persistence for, “…students participating in learning opportunities and graduating on time as measured by attendance the reduction of the number of students at-risk for dropping out.”

Points in post-secondary readinesses were earned by students passing advanced placement tests. Scores for college credits and technical education were also included in this measure.

At the meeting, assistant superintendent Darlene Dingess Adkins explained the board is following plans proscribed by the state for, “…immediate, direct and intensive intervention,” in correcting issues at schools with low grades.

Included in the planned interventions are changes to school’s strategic plans, an expanded focus on lesson plans and support for teachers.

Adkins and interim superintendent Patricia Lucas explained a team of local people comprised of retired and former teachers will be hired using federal funds to help teachers in need.

Logan County Schools were assigned the following grades:

South Man Elementary — A

Buffalo Elementary — B

Justice Elementary — B

Logan Elementary — B

Holden Elementary — C

Man Elementary — C

Omar Elementary — C

Verdunville Elementary — C

West Chapmanville Elementary — C

Chapmanville Middle — C

Logan High — C

Chapmanville East Elementary — D

Hugh Dingess Elementary — D

Logan Middle — D

Chapmanville Regional High — D

Man High — D

Man Middle — F

The complete list of scores and reports cards can be found at http://wvde.us/a-f-gradingsystem.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 ext. 1729 or by email at [email protected]

