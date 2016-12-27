Howerton recognized as outstanding contributor to education

McCONNELL, W.Va. — Carol Ann Howerton, Principal Investigator/Project Director for the National Science Foundation Grant, Director for Distance Education, and Professor of Computer Information Systems at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, has been recognized as an Outstanding Contributor to Community College Education. Hall received the award during the 2016 annual conference of the West Virginia Community College Association and the West Virginia Association for Development Education recently held in Charleston.

Howerton was nominated this year for her leadership in proposing the Creating Resources, Opportunities, Pathways and Support (CROPS) in Agriculture project through the POWER initiative for grant funding. CROPS will be a regional, multi-state comprehensive program that promotes economic diversification, job creation, and workforce development and reemployment opportunities that support and contribute to the local and regional growth of the Agricultural Industry in southwestern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky through educational initiatives. The proposal is a result of focused discussions with local and state leaders, local economic development organizations, local farm owners, residents, extension agents, and potential partners who identified existing initiatives, issues and needs along with potential areas for development and support. Howerton’s leadership on both state and federal grants have contributed significantly to Southern’s ability to expand and enhance program offerings and services for students, faculty, and staff.

With 28 years of service, Ms. Howerton has served in many capacities at Southern. She began her career in August of 1988 as a data processing instructor, and later became the Applied and Industrial Technology Department Chair in 2000. She currently holds the positions of Principal Investigator/Project Director for the National Science Foundation Grant, Director for Distance Education, and Professor of Computer Information Systems. Howerton holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from Concord College, and a Master of Science degree in Management of Information Systems from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.

She resides at McConnell with her husband, John.

