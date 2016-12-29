Butcher takes oath of office

WEST LOGAN, W.Va. — Judge-elect Joshua Butcher took his oath of office for the seventh judicial circuit at West Logan Church of God December 27.

Butcher was sworn in by former judge in West Virginia’s seventh judicial circuit Roger Perry.

Prior to Perry’s retirement, Butcher acted as his long-serving clerk.

At the ceremony, Butcher noted, “I don’t know what that is about me, but I just am. I promise not to be too much of a stickler when it’s not appropriate, but I do like rules. And I promise to be no respecter of persons. No matter who comes before me, whether they’re rich or poor, or a supporter of mine or not, or politically connected or not, I will decide on a case based on my study of the facts and my research of the law and make a judgment based on that alone.”

Although Butcher came out ahead by 59 votes on election night, he faced an uphill battle to claim his seat on the bench.

Judge Douglas Witten requested a recount of the vote; however, the recount left the vote totals unchanged.

On June 6, 2016, Witten filed an official notice of election contest with the clerk of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Witten based his election contest on a series of alleged violations of election law including a breach of electioneering laws and other irregularities like inconsistencies between the number of votes cast and the number of signatures in the poll books.

The election contest was heard by a tribunal (with Witten, Butcher and Governor Earl Ray Tomblin each choosing a judge) in Logan County Circuit Court August 23.

The tribunal issued their decision October 17 that Butcher had won the election contest.

Witten filed an appeal of the decision with the West Virginia Supreme Court November 3.

The supreme court issued their decision affirming the ruling made by the three person panel November 30.

