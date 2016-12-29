Logan to host fireworks display

LOGAN, W.Va. — As part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations, the City of Logan will continue with its tradition to set off fireworks.

The event is set to begin at the stroke of midnight in the first minute of 2017.

The fireworks will be set off from Reservoir Hill which houses the city’s water towers.

Good vantage points for the fireworks display can be found all around town and on Midelburg Island.

The City of Logan Fire Department is set to handle the execution of the fireworks.

In May 2016, the city council approved a measure allowing the city fire fighters to handle the pyrotechnics.

At the May 3, 2016 meeting, mayor Serafino Nolletti explained, “The Fire Department will handle the fireworks show this year. We will save the city a little money by putting it on ourselves.”

Speaking of this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display, city clerk Amber Viars explained, “I am proud that Mayor Nolletti has made this a tradition for our small community to enjoy. Anyone that knows him knows he loves fireworks. I am also so proud that all of our firefighters will be ‘shooting the show.’ They have been through extensive training and testing. They always go above and beyond.”

J.D. Charles contributed to this article.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 ext. 1729 or by email at [email protected]

