Man FD makes k9 water rescue

The Man Fire Department recently executed a swift water rescue. Chief Bill Weese explained the group received a call stating a dog was trapped on an island in the river. The team recently completed a round of swift water rescue training and was able to use that training to rescue the poor pooch and return it to its grateful owner.

