TAS to hold auditions for “Bow the Knee”

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Aracoma Story will present “Bow the Knee,” a dramatic musical passion play depicting the miracles of Jesus through the eyes of a Roman centurion.

The play will follow two story lines — Jesus himself and Anthony, the Centurion — as both struggle and come to terms with what type of men they are. A touching duet by Jesus and the Centurion takes place in the Garden of Gethsemane where they both cry to heaven, singing they have never felt so all alone. The show culminates in a realistic depiction of the scourging and crucifixion of Jesus and the titular question is asked and answered “To Whom Will You Bow?”

Woven throughout the story is the birth of Jesus, John the Baptist, the miracles of Jesus, the story of Mary Magdalene, the twelve Disciples, Judas’s betrayal and Mary the mother of Jesus.

A cast of nearly 100 is desired. Come be a part of the story of our King and Savior, with “Bow The Knee.” The show will be presented April 6th through 9th and April 13th through 16th at Chief Logan State Park. The show will be directed by Curtis Crum.

Auditions will be held Jan. 6th from 4-7 p.m. and Jan. 7th from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Logan High School’s Little Theater.

