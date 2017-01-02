Logan’s Top 10 news stories of 2016

LOGAN, W.Va. — The year 2016 may live in infamy for some; however, it produced 366 days of change, renewal and news that shaped the very world in which we live.

In compiling the year’s top 10 news events, we found a wide range of stories encompassing politics, economics, religion, community and tourism.

In the political arena, Logan County held a primary election May 10, 2016 which saw the area gain exposure in national news outlets as well as a continued legal battle over a contested election.

Days before the primary was held, then democrat candidate for state senate Richard Ojeda was brutally attacked at a local event.

The attack, which Ojeda alleged was politically motivated, produced a furor among voters.

Ojeda defeated the incumbent long-time political fixture Art Kirkendoll in the primary and went on to win the seat in November.

The same May 10, 2016 primary election in Logan County also saw a legal dispute erupt over the election of a judge for the seventh judicial circuit.

When the election came down to 59 votes with sitting judge Douglas Witten behind, Witten requested a recount.

When the recount did not change the vote totals, Witten proceeded to file a series of legal challenges to the election results which kept the results of the election in limbo until November 2016.

In the end, the Supreme Court of West Virginia did not affect a change to the election totals and Joshua Butcher took his oath of office in late December 2016.

The year also saw the retirement of Phyllis Adkins who gave nearly seven decades of work, growth and leadership to Logan County Schools.

The educational matriarch taught at several local schools, ran her own pre-k and kindergarten and served in various capacities on the Logan County Board of Education.

Adkins still volunteers her time at Justice Elementary School.

Former superintendent of Logan County Schools Phyllis Doty also retired in 2016; however, her exit from the board produced a scandal as she allegedly used board funds to purchase thousands of dollars in items for her son’s wedding.

The Commission on Special Investigations in Charleston, W.Va. is still reportedly looking into the matter.

Religion made its mark on the news in 2016 when Logan High School junior Skyler Miller began preaching sermons in the halls.

Miller began drawing crowds and the story of a revival in the halls of Logan High School became one of the most read stories of the year.

A series of military drills also made an impression on the public last year.

In Chapmanville, a military drill drew scorn from some residents who were uninformed of the exercises prior to their execution.

Citizens reported helicopters hovering near homes, masses of soldiers moving down streets and the sound of gun fire.

The West Virginia National Guard later released a statement saying the drills could have been executed differently.

The economic world of the coalfields got a potential boost from the development of the former Hobet Mine site in Boone County.

Governor Earl Ray Tomblin who know styles the project the Rock Creek Development Project pushed for development of the former mine site’s 12,000 acres of flat land for industrial projects.

Development of the site could fundamentally change the economy in the coalfields.

In tourism, 2016 produced good news for Logan County.

Due to budget issues, the City of Logan’s Freedom Festival was not held in 2016; however, mayor Serafino Nolletti and clerk Amber Miller organized the Woods and Water Festival as a fundraiser for the Freedom Festival.

The Freedom Festival will reportedly return in 2017.

Logan County was also chosen as the starting point for the state’s first wild population of elk in around 140 years.

Governor Tomblin explained the reintroduction of the elk will another accolade for the area’s growing tourism industry.

The year also saw the completion of the connector road between the Chief Logan State Park Lodge and Conference center to the rest of Chief Logan State Park.

Before the road’s completion, patrons of the lodge who wished to enjoy the rest of the park would be forced to take the long way around on U.S. 119.

The road, however, was not without controversy as some citizens did not see a need for the $6 million project.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 ext. 1729 or by email at [email protected]

