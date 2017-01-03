Crash destroys building

A car crashed into a building in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County January 1. The Henlawson Fire Department responded to the crash which caused the entire front the building to collapse. The driver was reportedly transported to Logan Regional Medical Center. A press release from Henlawson FD explains the Logan Sheriff’s Department is investigating the single vehicle crash.

