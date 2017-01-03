Looking Back: Elias Hatfield engages in deadly gunfight with Doc Ellis

By F. Keith Davis

For Civitas Media

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – The Hatfield-McCoy Feud, America’s best-known family dispute, reached its pinnacle of violence in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky in the 1880s, led by Hatfield patriarch Devil Anse Hatfield, and McCoy leader Randolph McCoy. Ellison “Cottontop” Hatfield Mounts, the illegitimate son of Ellison Hatfield, a brother of Devil Anse Hatfield who was murdered in 1882 by several McCoy boys, was executed on Feb. 18, 1890 in Pikeville for his role in the 1888 New Years Eve Massacre. Although this last public hanging in Kentucky was considered by many historians as the last page of the final chapter of the Hatfield McCoy Feud, there were still deadly skirmishes that took place long after 1890.

Elias M. Hatfield, the fifth son of Devil Anse and Levicy Hatfield, was far too young to remember or be involved in most of the major feud events. Yet, by early 1898, Elias was 21 years old and had grown into a tall and fine-looking man with wavy black hair and steely blue eyes. Intelligent, he had a head for business and was liked by most individuals along Main Island Creek in Logan County.

Elias and one of his brothers, Troy, had just returned to the Mountain State from spending several seasons in Oklahoma Territory around the same time that their older brother Johnse, the first son of Devil Anse, returned home from Washington State and British Columbia. Elias, like Johnse, was getting reestablished in local business. Elias took on a job as a barkeep at Skinner’s Saloon, a local tavern located across the Tug River, in Pike County, Kentucky.

Elias was good-humored and personable for the most part, but those who knew him best also realized he had a hair-trigger temper. This volatile trait occasionally showed when he was highly provoked, especially vexed, or when he perceived family was being mistreated.

Right around this same period, a small posse organized by Humphrey “Doc” Ellis shanghaied Johnse Hatfield on the Mountain State side of the Tug; and he was taken across the state line into Pike County. Johnse was impounded at the Pikeville jail to await a trial on old feud charges. Upon hearing what had transpired with his older brother, Elias was infuriated and pledged retribution.

On July 4, 1898, an Independence Day celebration was organized in Williamson, with a full day of social activities, cornet bands, and marching military troops planned on the streets of town.

Humphrey “Doc” Ellis, who was a powerful timber man in Mingo County that also had political ambitions, was scheduled to be the masters of ceremony during the day’s activities. That morning he boarded a locomotive—which was draped with American flags and other Independence Day decorations—at the town of Iaeger with the intention of heading toward Williamson for the festive occasion. Along the trek, the train made a short “stop” at Gray Yards, approximately 20 miles east of Williamson, just across the river from Skinner’s.

At the same time the train pulled in at Gray Yards, coincidentally, Elias had just crossed the river on horseback headed for Gray Yards to pick up mail at the post office.

The late Coleman A. Hatfield, the son of Cap Hatfield, later documented the events in his own historical writings, stating that Doc Ellis, the consummate schmoozer, intended to step off the passenger train and greet additional passengers who were preparing to board. As Doc Ellis stepped off the train onto rough wooden slats between two passenger coaches, he came face-to-face with Elias, who, by this time, was already standing on the boardwalk talking with travelers.

“Hello, Elias,” Doc nervously muttered as he tried to sidestep the short-tempered Hatfield.

“Hello, Doc,” Elias replied loudly and grinned. He firmly placed his hand on Doc’s shoulder, stopping him. “So, Doc, do you think you can take me to Kentucky as easy as you did my brother, Johnse?”

Elias shrugged and chuckled after several tense moments. He released Doc, and mumbled, “You son of a —.” He turned away to speak with another passenger and friend, I.J. Perrill, when all hell broke loose.

Doc Ellis shouted, “I’ll show you who’s an s.o.b.!” He lunged for the doorway of the passenger car and clutched his rifle, which he immediately leveled at Elias Hatfield.

Straightaway, seeing what was about to take place, Perrill threw his arm forward and pushed Elias backwards just as Doc pulled the trigger and his 30-caliber fired wildly. Travelers on the boardwalk leaped for cover—scattering as gunsmoke billowed. The shot just missed Elias’s head as he spun around and instinctively jerked his own Colt single action pistol from his belt and returned fire. His round exploded from the chamber and hit a metal cufflink on Doc’s wrist. The .45 bullet ricocheted upward breaking Ellis’s neck. Blood sprayed from the entrance wound and Doc fell forward. Dead.

Elias, knowing he’d face murder charges for killing the popular Gilbert entrepreneur, ran for his horse and fled the scene. He raced back across the river to Skinner’s Saloon and the safety found on the Kentucky side of the Tug River. Soon afterwards, Elias packed his belongings and hastily left for Oklahoma Territory.

Elias returned to the Mountain State after a brief stay in Oklahoma and was soon convicted of murdering Humphrey “Doc” Ellis in December 1899. Yet, he spent less than 16 months of his 13-year sentence in the West Virginia State Penitentiary and was pardoned in April 1901 by Governor A. B. White—less than two years after he’d gunned down Ellis in broad daylight. In his official statement, Governor White made passing reference to a self-defense claim, but based his pardon upon the fact that Elias had been diagnosed with tuberculosis and supposedly had only three months to live (this could suggest the Hatfields’ extensive political connections had once again paid off).

After the pardon, Elias and his closest brother Troy accepted positions with the Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency, but eventually decided to open up their own liquor distribution operation. On October 17, 1911, Elias, Troy, and Octavio Jerome, an Italian immigrant, were killed in a three-way shootout over a liquor dispute at Harwood, near Boomer, in Fayette County.

Elias and Troy are buried at the Hatfield Family Cemetery at Sarah Ann, at Main Island Creek, in Logan County.

* * *

F. Keith Davis is from Chapmanville, and appeared on the History channel’s 2012 companion documentary to the award-winning miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, starring Kevin Costner. Davis is also a member of the staff at Logan Mingo Area Mental Health.