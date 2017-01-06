Viars named to legislative committee

Logan City Clerk Amber Viars was recently named to the West Virginia Municipal League’s legislative committee. Pictured are some members of the WV Municipal Legislative Team including: Councilor Ann Worley (Beckley) Mayor Danny Jones (Charleston), City Manager Martin Howe (Clarksburg), City Manager Bill Lanham (Fayetteville), Mayor Steve Williams (Huntington), Mayor John Manchester (Lewisburg), Councilor Kevin Knowles (Martinsburg), Mayor Charles Delauder (Middlebourne), Councilor Tom Oxley (Oak Hill), City Manger Bill Hannabass (Oak Hill), Clerk Connie Shaffer (Parkersburg), Mayor Dick Calloway (St Albans) Paul Thorton Jr Planning and Development (Vienna), Clerk Amber Viars (Logan), Mayor Robert Greer (Bridgeport) and City Manager Travis Blosser (Weirton).

