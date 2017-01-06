Justice to receive public following Jan. 16 inauguration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The inaugural committee for Gov.-elect Jim Justice says he’ll receive the public in the state Capitol in Charleston following his 1 p.m. inauguration on Jan. 16 on its South Plaza.

That will be followed by a reception in the nearby West Virginia Culture Center in honor of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is observed as both a national and state holiday on that Monday.

The committee has a website with information at www.InaugurationWV.com.

A message on the website from Governor-elect Justice and his wife Cathy reads, “Our most sincere thanks to all West Virginians on this special day in our state’s history. As we begin a new chapter in our lives, we are honored that you have chosen us to be your governor and first lady. We accept this sacred trust with a sense of respect and duty to our fellow citizens, along with the responsibility of building a better West Virginia for future generations. We acknowledge the accomplishments of the leaders that have served before us because they have laid the cornerstone for the goals we will meet and the successes we will all enjoy in the years to come. The journey we begin today requires a strong commitment from both of us and our family, but rest assured, we are ready. We ask for your prayers and support in this most important mission. May God continue to bless West Virginia.”

An inaugural ball is scheduled that evening at the Greenbrier Resort that Justice owns in White Sulphur Springs that requires tickets scheduled to go on sale Jan. 5.