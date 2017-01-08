Verdunville FD thanks LCC

The Verdunville VFD recently presented a plaque thanking the Logan County Commission for all their continued support. Fire chief Windell Hunter explained, “They have given what it takes to make the #9 Fire District the best it can be!” From left: LCC president Danny Godby, Hunter, commissioner Danny Ellis and commissioner Willie Akers.
