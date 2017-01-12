Sparks retires

LOGAN, W.Va. — Following a 16 year career at the Logan Banner, long time society editor Martha Sparks has retired.

Sparks began her stint at the Logan Banner as the administrator of its website, loganbanner.com.

Soon, Sparks had learned how to compile the paper and quickly rose through the ranks to become society editor.

As society editor, Sparks handled the paper’s obituaries, marriages, divorces, church announcements and community calendars.

Sparks’ drive to learn nearly every facet of the business quickly made her indispensable, and her tenure.

Sparks officially retired Dec. 31, 2016; however, her farewell party was held at the Logan Banner office January 11.

At the party, explained she received a letter from Governor Earl Ray Tomblin thanking her for her service to the community and region.

Former editor of the Logan Banner and field representative to Senator Joe Manchin Michael Browning attended Sparks’ farewell party and took the opportunity to read a letter from Manchin thanking Sparks for her service.

Browning read Manchin’s letter saying in part that Sparks, “…was the glue that held the Logan Banner together.”

Logan mayor Serafino Nolletti was also in attendance at the party and he explained Sparks has grown into a true fixture of the community saying Sparks had been, “…great to work with.”

Long time society editor for the Logan Banner Martha Sparks recently retired. Colleagues at the Logan Banner and Williamson Daily News gathered for Sparks’ farewell party January 11. Logan mayor Serafino Nolletti and Mike Browning, field representative for Senator Joe Manchin were also in attendance. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1872-copy-CMYK.jpg Long time society editor for the Logan Banner Martha Sparks recently retired. Colleagues at the Logan Banner and Williamson Daily News gathered for Sparks’ farewell party January 11. Logan mayor Serafino Nolletti and Mike Browning, field representative for Senator Joe Manchin were also in attendance.

By Owen Wells

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 ext. 1729 or by email at [email protected]

