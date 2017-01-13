Judges swear oaths

From left: Magistrates Dwight Williamson, Joseph Mendez and Leonard Codispoti and Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant recently took their oaths of offices at the Logan County Courthouse. O’Briant administered the oathes to the three magistrates at the same time. Williamson and Codispoti welcomed the newly elected Mendez into the magistrate’s office.

Judge in West Virginia’s seventh judicial circuit Eric O’Briant was sworn in with his daughter Shana holding the bible.

Newly elected family court judge Chris Workman also took his oath and started his first week on the job last week.