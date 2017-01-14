Alleged issues emerge in trial for Ojeda’s attacker

LOGAN, W.Va. — Senator Richard Ojeda was recently sworn in to represent West Virginia’s seventh senatorial district which covers all of Logan, Boone, and Lincoln counties and parts of Wayne and Mingo Counties.

The race between Ojeda and Art Kirkendoll reached national prominence after Ojeda was brutally assaulted.

The attack occurred during a local cook-out, and Ojeda was reportedly subjected to broken bones, lacerations, a concussion and multiple surgeries.

The alleged attacker was arrested within days, and Ojeda contended the attack was politically motivated.

Johnathan Porter was arrested as the perpetrator of the assault, and the trial is set to be heard by Judge Eric O’Briant in Logan County Circuit Court.

O’Briant’s daughter, Shana Thompson, is an assistant prosecutor in the Logan County Prosecutor’s office.

Thompson is not assigned to Ojeda’s case and will not present any cases to her father.

Ojeda, however, previously filed a complaint against Thompson during her time at the Logan County Board of Education over the release of his W-2 forms to a Freedom of Information Act petitioner.

Ojeda’s complaint against Thompson reportedly focuses on the alleged illegality and intrusion of privacy from releasing his W-2 forms.

Ojeda reportedly told another news agency he hopes O’briant and Thompson will remove themselves from the case or he may file a request for their recusal.

Senator Richard Ojeda recently took his oath of office to represent West Virginia's seventh senatorial district. The trial for the alleged purprator of an assualt on Ojeda just days before the primary election is set to begin soon; however, Ojeda reportedly feels the assistant prosecutor and judge should remove themselves from the case.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 ext. 1729 or by email at [email protected]

