Justice takes office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice took and the newly elected members of the Board of Public Works were sworn in at a ceremony on the steps of the capital Monday January 16.

The event opened with ceremonial bellringing in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

Justice delivered his inaugural address with his signature style saying, “Today we’ll have a little different speech. I’ll speak to you directly from my heart.”

During his address, Justice explained his plans for addressing some of the state’s unfolding issues.

Touting his new plan for education reform, Justice noted he would greatly decrease the size of the bureaucracy surrounding the state’s education system and increase teacher pay. “We’ve got to the bureaucrats out of the way. We’ve got to worry about our kids getting an ‘A-F’ rather than our schools getting an ‘A-F.’”

While relating to the state’s economic shape, Justice produced a hatchet and tackle box from behind the podium and told the story of an encounter he had this Memorial Day.

Justice explained he encountered a women on a bridge selling her sporting gear in order to make money for food. In a solemn moment, Justice said, “She looked at me with tears running down her face and said, ‘Mister, you don’t have any idea how bad I’m hurting.’”

Justice also directly confronted the state’s $225 million budget shortfall saying nothing was off the table noting, “We have got to find a way to raise revenue. We cannot continue to just kick down the road and drain more of the rainy day…because we’re not going to go anywhere. I’m open to every new idea.”

The state’s tourism industry was also discussed. “Tourism is going to explode. It’s at our fingertips. We’ve got to put real dollars in tourism and marketing and market ourselves,” added Justice.

Justice ended his speech by calling down lofty goals for the state saying, “Imagine a place where the future of our schools is the very best. Imagine a place where West Virginia is known as the world’s destination to come to for tourism. Imagine our workers…back to work. Imagine our roads and bridges were the state of the art. Imagine we had a niche crop. We can do it. We will do it. It’s time for us to claim our place. It’s time for West Virginians to claim their place. It is truly West Virginia’s time.”

By Owen Wells

