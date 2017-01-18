One dead at LRMC

LOGAN, W.Va. — During the morning hours of January 18, the West Virginia State Police reportedly responded to call for a gun shot at Logan Regional Medical Center.

One person did reportedly suffered a fatal gunshot wound in the hospital’s emergency room.

The individual was not a patient at the hospital.

The hospital was not placed on lockdown and patients and staff were reportedly never in danger.

Officials from Logan Regional Medical Center released the following statement, “The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority. Following an incident in our emergency room this morning, Logan Regional Medical Center is open and has resumed normal operations. All appointments and planned for today will occur, as scheduled, and we do not anticipate any interruptions in service.”

By Owen Wells

