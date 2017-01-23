NECCO seeks foster parents in the coalfields

LOGAN, W.Va. — NECCO of Logan is currently seeking new foster parents from throughout the coalfields.

In Boone, Logan, Lincoln, Mingo, McDowell, and Wyoming counties, the referrals of children into the foster system are simply outpacing NECCO’s ability to place them in the care of foster parents. There are thousands of children in the state in need of placement with foster parents, and workers at NECCO say they receive new calls for potential foster placements everday.

Currently, NECCO has around 115 children placed in the care of foster parents in nearly 70 homes throughout the coalfields.

With the number of children in the system growing everyday, it is vital that more people accept foster children into their home.

In the words of NECCO manager Zeke Davis, it takes a, “…caring, patient and understanding,” person to accept and dutifully handle the demands of bringing a foster child into their home.

In order to help foster parents handle those demands and improve the lives of foster children, NECCO provides prospective parents with extensive training and 24 hour support.

Prospective foster parents can start their journey at www.necco.org, NECCO’s Logan office located at 313 Hudgins Street (across the street from the post office) or by calling (304) 752-7830.

Applicants need only be 21 years old and able to pass a background test.

The marital status of applicants is of no concern.

NECCO of Logan will host an open house for prospective foster parents February 28 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The devoted team at NECCO is waiting to help you welcome a child into your home. If your heart is bigger than average and your home has room, consider making a difference in the life an at-risk child in the area. There is an opportunity to enrich your own life and the life of a child – the journey starts at NECCO.

NECCO manager Zeke Davis, it takes a, “…caring, patient and understanding,” person to accept and dutifully handle the demands of bringing a foster child into their home. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_5033-CMYK.jpg NECCO manager Zeke Davis, it takes a, “…caring, patient and understanding,” person to accept and dutifully handle the demands of bringing a foster child into their home.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]