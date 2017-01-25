Customer sues Dollar General

LOGAN — A Kentucky man is suing a Dollar General store, alleging its negligence caused injuries to the defendant.

Kenneth Totten of Pike County, Kentucky, filed a lawsuit Dec. 23 in Logan Circuit Court against Dolgencorp LLC, doing business as Dollar General Store, alleging failure to exercise the highest degree of care for the safety of its patrons.

According to the complaint, on Aug. 4, 2016, Totten was shopping at the defendant’s Dollar General store in Logan. The suit says Totten was in the restroom when he slipped and fell because of the wet substance on the wet floor.

The lawsuit states Totten suffered injuries that resulted in pain and suffering and medical expenses. The plaintiff alleges Dollar General negligently allowed the slippery substance to accumulate and remain on the floor and failed to provide a safe environment.

Totten seeks trial by jury, judgment that will reasonably compensate him for his injuries, damages up to $75,000, costs of court and all other equitable relief. He is represented by attorney Joshua S. Ferrelll of Ferrell & Brown PLLC in Williamson.

Logan Circuit Court Case number 16-c-308

