BCC hires lawyer for opioid suit

MADISON, W.Va – The Boone County Commission (BCC) met Tuesday, January 17 for a regular session meeting.

All commissioners and staff were present for the meeting.

The exonerations, minutes and County Clerk’s Appointments and Finals were all approved by the commission.

Boone County Clerk Roger Toney was present for the meeting for public comment to let the BCC know he was drafting a letter proposing the County Clerk’s office possibly being open late one day a week.

“We would probably be able to do everything in those hours except maybe probate,” Toney said. “Right now we are working diligently of course on making it a digital courthouse.”

Larry Greene was in attendance to present the jail bill to the BCC. The total jail bill for December 2016 was $43,762.75.

Paul Farrell, Jr from Greene Ketchum Farrell, Bailey & Tweel law office was in attendance for the BCC meeting to discuss the possibility of the BCC hiring them to help recoup money due to opioid prescription drugs in the county.

“We are getting retained by county commissions throughout southern West Virginia to attempt to recover some money and abate the public nuisance caused by the dumping of the opioid pills that we have read so much about,” Farrell said.

The BCC commission approved of the hiring of Paul Farrell, Jr as lead council from Greene Ketchum Farrell, Bailey & Tweel to help recoup money for the county. It was a unanimous vote.

The update boards and authorities were approved as well as the bills and purchase orders for the BCC.

The next BCC meeting will be Tuesday, January 31at 5 p.m. at 206 Court Street, Suite 300. All BCC meetings are open to the public. To be placed on the agenda, please call 304-369-7304.

By Heather Kinder [email protected]

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, [email protected] or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder