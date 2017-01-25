Arrest in stolen merchandise case

LOGAN, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police have made an arrest in a stolen merchandise case.

Matthew Fry, 39, is charged with grand larceny.

West Virginia State Police discovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods in a Logan County home. Police were originally there to respond to complaints from neighbors about trespassers and potential squatters.

WVSP troopers were assisting the Logan County Code Enforcement Officer after neighbors complained that people were going in and out of a home that was supposed to be vacant.

When they arrived to the house, they found evidence of squatting. Troopers say they recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise. It’s reported items hidden all throughout the home, including inside a refrigerator.

Items found included power tools, a high-end microwave, chainsaw, tool chests and a water heater.

Troopers recovered so many stolen items that a fire truck had to help haul everything to state police headquarters.

Fry reportedly admitted to police that he stole the property from his from Sears of West Logan, where he was employed.

Troopers say they expect to make more arrests in connection with the case.

Criminal complaints are public information, and charges contained therein are merely accusations. Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until they are proven guilty.

