Small business workshop offtered

MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — A workshop on “Business Fundamentals” is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Logan County. The workshop is part of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WVSBDC) training and business coaching program Three Step Jump Start to help small business owners receive the right information at the right time. The workshop will be held in the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Building B, Room 227, 2900 Dempsey Branch Road, Mount Gay.

Three Step Jump Start helps entrepreneurs and small business owners in West Virginia accelerate their potential success by learning the structure and services provided by WVSBDC. The first step is to view the Three Step Jump Start video on the agency’s website, www.wvsbdc.com.

Individuals can then attend the Business Fundamentals workshop, designed specifically for startups and new businesses. The workshop provides essential information on what an entrepreneur needs to know to start a business successfully. There is a $35-per-person fee for the workshop. Attendees paying online should bring a copy of the online receipt to the workshop.

Registration is required at least two days in advance. To register, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click “Training Calendar” or contact business coach Doug Spaulding, 304-957-2017, [email protected]

After completing the workshop, interested entrepreneurs or business owners may schedule an appointment with WVSBDC for one-on-one coaching sessions. The WVSBDC coaches provide assistance with business plan development, financial statement preparation, cash flow analysis and other services.

The WVSBDC is part of the West Virginia Development Office and creates economic impact through offering entrepreneurs and small businesses cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance. The WVSBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA and is an Accredited Member of America’s SBDC network.

