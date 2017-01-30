22 indicted in Butcher’s court

Indictments have been released for Logan County Circuit Court.

The following indictments are from judge Joshua Butcher’s court.

Michael Lee Adams was indicted for DUI causing serious bodily injury, second offense driving under the influence and acts prohibited by an operator.

Justin Bare was indicted for obtained goods under false pretenses.

James Edward Bryant was indicted for fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, breaking and entering, grand larceny, receiving stolen property, two counts of fleeing on foot and driving without a valid operators.

David Lee Bumgarner was indicted for two counts of grand larceny and petit larceny.

Anthony Butcher was indicted for burglary and grand larceny.

Ralph Edward Butcher II was indicted for operating a clandestine drug lab and possession of substances to be used as precursor to manufacture methamphetamine or other controlled substances.

Michael Lloyd Chafin was indicted for cruelty to animals.

Dorsey Darby was indicted for first degree arson.

Ryan Preston Hepler was indicted for imposition of sexual acts on an incarcerated person, aiding escape or other offenses relating to adults in confinement.

Troy Jarrell was indicted for thrid-offense driving with a license revoked for DUI and third offense driving under the influence.

Joshua A. Woody was indicted for third-offense driving under the influence, second offense driving with a license revoked for DUI, fleeing in a vehicle while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Stephen Meade was indicted on charges of cruelty to animals and conspiracy.

Terry Meade was also indicted on charges of cruelty to animals and conspiracy.

Amber Messer was indicted on charges of malicious assault, conspiracy to commit malicious assault and destruction of property.

Keven Messer was indicted for conspiracy to commit malicious assault and destruction of property.

Kimberly Miller was indicted for child neglect creating risk of injury.

Titus Perry was indicted on a malicious assault charge.

Brandon Turner was indicted for possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to deliver and operation of a vehicle without safety belts.

Coty Vance was indicted for possession schedule one controlled substance with intent to deliver and operating unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle.

Jerome Woods was indicted for first degree attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment.

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

