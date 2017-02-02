Public housing opens on Island Creek

SWITZER, W.Va. — The Mingo County Housing Authority held a ribbon cutting for The Island Creek Estates this week that marked the end of a five year project to rebuild public housing in the area.

The Julia Apartments, which previously stood on the site in Logan County, had been derelict for around a decade before the project was completed.

The complex suffered from flooding and the many ravages of abandonment.

The project to renew public housing the area brought 20 new one, two and three bedroom apartments — all of which have already been filled.

The complex also features a community room and laundry center.

To complete the project, The Mingo County Housing Authority paired with the Logan County Commission, The West Virginia Housing Development Fund and the Community Works West Virginia and the West Virginia Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

At the official opening of the site, Belinda Harness, executive director of the Mingo County Housing Authority explained, “Without the help of our board of directors at the housing authority and the staff at the housing authority and, of course all of our funding sources…this project would not have been a success. Because of that, we were able tor remove three buildings that were abandoned, dilapidated buildings and put back these two buildings that can house low-income families.”

Harness also noted the project suffered from several setbacks in the beginning saying, “We had a lot of problems with the Department of Highways and we had a lot problems with some off-site work and then with the water-on site. The Logan County Commission stepped up and helped us fill that gap and helped us coordinate some of those services so the project could still be completed under budget.”

Logan County Administrator Rocky Adkins added, “We want to thank the housing authority for having such a competent staff that has chased this project long enough to make it happen, and it’s an enduring process. We are so happy this project has turned out as well as it has because it is a beautiful site. Again, there is a critical shortage in our area for good public housing.”

By Owen Wells

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at owells@civitasmedia.com.

