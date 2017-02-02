Trial set for Porter case

LOGAN, W.Va. — The trial which will determine Jonathan Porter’s culpability in the attack on senator Richard Ojeda will take place at the Logan County Courthouse March 27.

The beating took place the weekend before West Virginia’s May 10 primary.

Porter is alleged to have brutally attacked Ojeda at a cookout while Ojeda applied a bumper sticker to his car.

Ojeda was hospitalized for days and had to undergo surgery to overcome his injuries.

Ojeda has said he believes the attack was politically motivated.

Ojeda made a public request for Judge Eric O’Briant to recuse himself from the case.

Both judges in Logan County recently recused themselves from the case, and Kanawha County circuit court judge Louis “Duke” Bloom was tapped to hear the case.

Chief Judge Eric O’Briant first sent an administrative order to the circuit clerk’s office saying the case should be assigned to the other judge in West Virginia’s seventh judicial circuit, Joshua Butcher.

Butcher later sent a letter to the West Virginia Supreme Court officially recusing himself from the case.

When porter was arrested, he was initially placed on $75,000 cash bail, but Porter’s bail was eventually reduced to $25,000 surety.

Porter is free while awaiting trial.

By Owen Wells owells@civitasmedia.com

Owen Wells is a reporter for a Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at owells@civitasmedia.com.

