Coalfields face drug abuse challenges

(Editor’s Note: This is the first of a 2-part series on Logan Mingo Area Mental Health and the new services they will offer to help those with substance abuse problems.)

CHATTAROY, W.Va. — Mingo County will be facing a number of unique issues in the New Year; but the greatest challenge, by a long shot, is dealing with the ravages of drug addiction within the local communities—and a soaring death rate attributed to substance abuse.

Due to the enormity of the problem, Logan Mingo Area Mental Health (LMAMH) has announced a new Intensive Services substance abuse treatment program at their Chattaroy Center—called R.I.S.E.—that offers hope for individuals suffering from various types of drug and alcohol addiction.

Stephanie Copley, M.A., an addiction counselor who was a lead therapist in a successful recovery program at the Logan Center of LMAMH, is spearheading the new program for Chattaroy. “The clients who have successfully completed the recovery program in Logan have really touched and inspired me in so many ways. It is so meaningful to see men and women accomplish their goals through the program, and restart their lives—with sobriety at the center. I am so excited that LMAMH is now giving me this opportunity to bring an outpatient substance abuse recovery program to the Mingo area.

“This is the first time a treatment model like this has been offered here, and we have placed a lot of careful thought behind its development—even down to the program logo,” Copley said, explaining that the logo design is based on the legend of the Phoenix from Greek mythology. The Phoenix, a mythical bird-like creature, soared too closely to the sun—then crashed and burned in the flames—but later rose from the ashes to a renewed life. “In our new program, the destructive and consuming fire, as from the mythical story, characterizes the horrors of drug addiction; but, it is through the effective recovery techniques and efforts associated with the R.I.S.E. program whereby hurting individuals are given a chance to rise from the ashes, so to speak,” she said. “Negative attitudes and actions can change; hope can be restored; and addiction can be overcome. People can be shown how to essentially reinvent themselves, put their past behind them, and be transformed!”

The administration at LMAMH say that the time is right for R.I.S.E.: a recent investigative report in the Charleston Daily-Mail documented the spread of painkillers and other substances in the coalfields, describing it as being at epidemic proportions. Reporter Eric Eyre pointed out that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mingo County has the fourth highest prescription opioid death rate of any county in the entire country.

The clinical team at LMAMH explains that the new treatment program is different than most outpatient recovery models in that it is an intensive program that applies evidence-based practices with a holistic approach for all services. R.I.S.E., which will meet daily for eight weeks at the LMAMH Chattaroy campus, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., focuses on the whole person: body, soul, and spirit. When deemed appropriate by the physician on staff, participants may also receive medically assisted treatment (MAT) to counteract opioid relapse or for the treatment of alcoholism; MAT may include Suboxone films or Vivitrol injections as part of the recovery process.

Copley emphasized that treatment within the R.I.S.E. program is administered through on-staff Masters level counselors, Bachelors level targeted case managers, and licensed medical professionals. In particular, the counselors emphasize Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) in independent and group settings. Through this methodology, clients discover new thinking processes that can renew and revitalize relations with others. The therapists spotlight and explore a number of practical topics: distorted thinking (sometimes called “stinking thinking”), stress and anger management, relaxation techniques, and treating co-occurring disorders, while uncovering and identifying underlying issues in a consumer’s life.

Copley explained: “I am reminded of an old quote from Mama Indigo that I often paraphrase for my group meetings: The best thing a people can do is master and take control of the chaos inside them—for they are not thrown into the fire, but they are the fire! Through R.I.S.E., individuals receive personalized treatment and are guided toward taking personal responsibility for their behavior.”

Copley said she is convinced that there really is hope for Mingo County residents who are dealing with substance abuse addiction. She stated: “I have watched great success stories unfold through this kind of effort. Effective recovery is indeed possible—it’s happening every day at LMAMH. The outcomes of this program are exciting to see take place. Hope is available to those who want to R.I.S.E. from the ashes, and reinvent themselves. I plead for anyone who needs help to please come to LMAMH—and let’s begin treatment.”

After the eight-week program, participants are automatically enrolled in the AfterCare step-down program, which maintains ongoing treatment objectives for R.I.S.E. graduates as they reintegrate into their life of sobriety.

R.I.S.E. is now accepting individual walk-ins, hospital and doctor office referrals, social services references, and Drug Court referrals. LMAMH accepts Medicaid and most insurance carriers for the outpatient recovery program. There are also immediate openings in the Suboxone and Vivitrol MAT programs, which are applied in conjunction with R.I.S.E. For more information contact Stephanie Copley, MA, at the Chattaroy Center at (304) 235-2954, or by email at scopley@lmamh.org.