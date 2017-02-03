Bad Moon Rising for a Good Cause in Logan

A major touring and recording artist is coming to Logan this Saturday night February 4th for a private benefit performance. The good news for classic rock, piano and blues fans is that a very limited number of tickets have just been released to the general public.

Bob Malone, the longtime touring pianist for Creedence Clearwater Revival leader John Fogerty, will play in Logan this Saturday night February 4th at 8pm at Noone’s Upper Room in downtown Logan. The intimate private venue is located upstairs above the law offices of Robert Noone Legal Services. The firm is one of the sponsors of the “living room” style concert. A handful of seats have just been released to the public and can be purchased while supplies last for just $25 per ticket at www.bobnoone.com or by calling 304-784-8818.

100% of show proceeds will benefit the Logan and Mingo Child Advocacy Centers which provide safe, child-friendly locations for kids in danger, removes them from abusive situations, and provides services that facilitate recovery from child abuse. The Child Advocacy Centers also offer programs that promote safe and healthy children in Logan and Mingo Counties.

The Bob Malone concert performance is part of his 2017 “Malone Alone” tour, which features the award-winning rock and roll and blues singer and pianist playing songs from his many award-winning solo albums, including his latest album “Mojo Deluxe” which hit #1 in the UK.

Bob Malone plays about 100 dates per year in addition to touring around the world with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty, playing classics including “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” and “Who’ll Stop The Rain.” Fogerty’s annual Las Vegas residency begins again in March at the Venetian, where Malone will act as both keyboardist and Master of Ceremonies for the show.

Bob Malone has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Boz Scaggs, The Neville Brothers, Rev. Al Green, Dr. John, Bob Seger, Jackson Browne, Jimmy Buffett, and many others. Malone has also appeared on dozens of national television shows including The Late Show with David Letterman, The View, CBS This Morning, and the Rose Bowl telecast, where Fogerty, Malone and the band played the halftime show.

“We’re so excited to have such an incredible performer who plays around the world every year come to our little town, and for such a great cause,” said Noone, whose entire law practice centers around helping children. “I’m a big fan, and it’s a real honor to have Bob Malone in Logan this Saturday. I’d like to thank everyone in advance for coming; by attending, you’ll not only get an unbelievable show, you’re supporting kids right here in Southern West Virginia who need help the most.”

Noone added that the small number of public tickets available at www.bobnoone.com or by calling (304) 784-8818 is due to the intimate nature of the concert, and the very limited seating capacity in the “Upper Room” above his office located at 116 Stratton Street in downtown Logan.

“You’ll never have a chance to be this up-close and personal with a major artist; it literally will be like having him perform in your living room.”