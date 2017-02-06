18k reportedly embezzled from Sears

LOGAN, W.Va. — A Chapmanville, W.Va. woman was arrested recently on a list of felony charges associated with theft from the now-closed Sears store at West Logan.

Trooper S.M. Thompson, with the West Virginia State Police, reports he was contacted by the regional loss prevention manager for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and informed money was not being deposited from the Sears store in West Logan.

The official from Sears reportedly stated a total of $4,830 worth of deposits were missing.

The store manager, Andrea Bledsoe, 44, of Chapmanville, reportedly informed the Sears official she did not know where the missing money had gone.

Trooper Z.S. Holden, with the WVSP, was reportedly able to recover more than $5,800 worth of Sears merchandise from a residence.

The criminal complaint filed by Thompson notes the person in possession of the merchandise, “…confessed to the larceny of the merchandise, and advised that Ms. Bledsoe had told him he could take some of the larger items.”

A store employee reportedly verified those statements.

Thompson notes he was able to uncover six deposit transaction slips submitted to Sears by Bledsoe that have been proven to have never occurred.

The slips had reportedly been altered and showed the same transaction numbers, dates and times has legitimate deposits.

With the missing deposits and stolen merchandise, it was reportedly determined more than $18,000 had been stolen, embezzled or misappropriated by Bledsoe.

Bledsoe was arrested February 4 on eight counts of embezzlement, six counts of fraudulent schemes and conspiracy.

Bail was set to $85,000 with a proviso that $15,000 must be presented in cash.

Criminal complaints are public information, and any charges contained therein are merely accusations. Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

By Owen Wells owells@civitasmedia.com

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at owells@civitasmedia.com.

