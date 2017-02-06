LCC hires legal representation

LOGAN, W.Va. — During their February 6 meeting, the Logan County Commission approved a resolution to hire the law firm of Greene, Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey and Tweel to represent them in possible legal action against drug distributors.

McDowell County has already hired attorneys for such a suit and several other counties and towns throughout the state are reportedly considering taking similar action.

President of the LCC, Danny Godby read from the resolution stating, “Between 2007 and 2012, more than 35 million doses of prescription pain pills were sold in Logan County which as a 2010 census population of 36,743. The dumping of millions of pain pills into our community has spawned a public health and safety hazard to the residents of Logan County, devastated our families, hurt our economy, wasted our public resources and created a generation of narcotic dependence.”

Those numbers equal out to being enough narcotics in the county for every resident to consume more than 950 prescription pain pills in a five year period.

The resolution labeled the prescription drug epidemic a public nuisance in that the act of shipping such large amounts of pills into the area for distribution unlawfully operated to hurt an indefinite number of people.

The resolution adds, “It is the duty of the Logan County Commission to vindicate the rights of the residents of Logan County and take action to abate this public nuisance.

