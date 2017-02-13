LCC hears information about mobile home park

LOGAN, W.Va. — Issues surrounding evictions at a Chapmanville mobile home park were discussed at this week’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.

Pete Spurlock, with the Logan County Health Department, explained the health department was forced to close the park because of long term problems with it not being kept to standards.

“We’ve actually been dealing with this for eight or nine years now. Conditions keep getting worse and not better. We’ve just reached the end of the road as far as safety issues and public health issues. We actually gave the owner 30 days notice. Some of the rumors say the owner only gave two days notice. From what I understand he has now given [tenants] a thirty day notice. The county commission has nothing to do with this. This is a health department issue,” noted Spurlock.

Commissioner Danny Ellis added, “You’re basically dealing with a landlord and tenant issue. I think the health department is involved. The question got asked if the county commission had any plans for it…we’re not involved in it. The only plan that we can have is to comply with the law.”

Ray Perry, the Logan County flood plain administrator noted conditions at the mobile home park had greatly deteriorated saying abandoned vehicles were reportedly used by children for a playground and many homes in the park were not properly installed.

Perry also explained several of the homes were stealing electricity by running extension cords and tapping into other existing breaker boxes.

“There is no way I could issue a permit to operate that park,” commented Spurlock.

Ellis noted, “I’m personally not interested in politicizing people’s unfortuante situations.”

Commission president Danny Godby explained, “We do have a genuine care and concern for every citizen, and I not just saying that…I’m saying from the bottom of my heart. I hurt for people. I really do.”

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

