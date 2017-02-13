BOE considers hiring superintendent

LOGAN, W.Va. — During their meeting February 9, the Logan County Board of Education voted to consider beginning contact negotiations with current interim superintendent Patricia Lucas to hire her as Logan County Superintendent of Schools.

Logan County has not had a regular superintendent since the embattled former superintendent Phyllis Doty retired July 28, 2016.

Suzzette Cook was hired as interim superintendent at the board’s first meeting in August 2016.

Cooke resigned from her position Oct. 14, 2016, and Lucas was officially hired as interim superintendent Nov. 1, 2016.

Board members Dr. Pat Joe White and Dr. Ed White joined board president Paul Hardesty and vice president Debbie Mendez to approve the measure which allowed the board to consider beginning contact negotiations with Lucas.

Board member Jeremy Farley voted against the matter noting his decision had nothing to do with Lucas’ performance.

Farley said he has previously stated he hoped the board would engage in a full search for a superintendent.

Hardesty explained, “Mrs. Lucas came to our school in a time of stress in an interim position. Over the past 90 days, we’ve had the pleasure of working with [Lucas]. She has handled every situation presented to her in a professional manner, and I am proud of that. She has brought stability to a school system to a school system which, in opinion, over the last three years had no administrative leadership whatsoever. She knows the school system inside and out.”

Hardesty estimated a new superintendent would take at least seven months to acclimate to the job noting he believed the school system could not wait seven months for proper leadership.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

