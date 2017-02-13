Noe completes Mountaineer “ChalleNGe”

KINGWOOD, W.Va. —- The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce that Cadet Justin Creed Noe, the son of Mark and Elizabeth Noe of Logan, has completed the requirements for graduation. Cadet Noe is one of 159 graduates from 40 counties across West Virginia.

Class 2016 is the 47th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program. Commencement exercises were held Friday, December 16, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. MG James A. Hoyer congratulated the Cadets and introduced the commencement speaker Senator Joe Manchin.

While attending the Academy, Cadet Noe of Platoon Four was recognized for receiving the Mentorship Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. Cadet Noe also participated in the Presidential Physical Fitness Program.

All graduating Cadets have completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills.

In addition to classroom studies, the Cadets traveled to the State’s Capitol in Charleston. Cadets in this class provided 10,486 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as American Red Cross Blood Drive, Trout for Cheat, National MS Society, Boy Scouts of America, Food for Preston, Adopt a Highway, Kingwood and Reedsville VFD, Christian Help, Newburg Rotary Club, Friends of Preston Academy, and National Hemophilia Walk. Following graduation, these Cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.

Applications are currently being accepted for Class 2017 that begins in July.

Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.

