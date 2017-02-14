Latisha Marcum named to SWVCTC Board of Governors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has appointed Latisha Marcum of Williamson, W.Va. to the Board of Governors for Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Marcum is currently a secondary school counselor but is making the transition into school administration as an assistant principal next week.

Marcum holds a B.A. in Psychology from West Virginia University, and an M.A. in Counseling and an M.A. in Special Education from Marshall University. She is a candidate for a Ph. D in Education Leadership from Capella University.

“We are excited that Latisha Marcum will become part of the governing body for SWVCTC,” Governor Jim Justice said. “She has a strong background in education and we look forward to her input and contributions.”

Marcum said, “I am excited about the opportunity to serve on the Board of Governors for our local Community College. I am very honored and humbled by the trust that Governor Justice has me in to serve in this capacity. As an educator, parent, and a person who is dedicated to success, I promise to pursue this opportunity to the best of my ability. It is a wonderful opportunity and I again, thank Governor Justice for his confidence in me as I humbly accept this leadership role.”

