Town of Chapmanville hires attorney for suit against drug distributors

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — During the regular meeting of the Town Council Monday February 13, councilors voted to hire attorneys to represent them in a case against drug distributors.

Many other government bodies throughout West Virginia have also signed on to sue drug distributors.

The town of Chapmanville will join the list of places filing suit against drug distributors including Logan County Commission, The McDowell County Commission, the town of Welch and the town of Kermit.

Chapmanville mayor Raamie Barker explained, “You recall at our last meeting…we had two law firms that came and asked us to sign on as litigants in the national drug litigation case to recover our losses sustained as a government caused by drug companies and some providers.”

When the Logan County Commission filed suit, they cited numbers saying 35 million prescription pain pills had been shipped to Logan County between 2007 and 2012 — enough for every person in the county to have each consumed around 950 prescription pail pills during that time period.

Like other government bodies involved in the suits, the Logan County Commission said the drug problem had created a public nuisance in the community.

Barker noted the town would hire the Chafin Law Firm to represent them in the matter saying, “I asked Mr. Kuenzel to review those proposals. He’s made a recommendation to me that he felt our best direction would be to award the contract to the Chafin Law Firm…”

The town of Chapmanville recenlty voted to join the list of places filing suit against drug distributors including Logan County Commission, The McDowell County Commission, the town of Welch and the town of Kermit. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_1958-copy-CMYK.jpg The town of Chapmanville recenlty voted to join the list of places filing suit against drug distributors including Logan County Commission, The McDowell County Commission, the town of Welch and the town of Kermit. Owen Wells | TLB

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]