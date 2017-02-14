“Strikin’ for Nick Knox” bowling tourney set for February 18

LOGAN, W.Va. — The family of 12 year old Nick Knox has consistently stood together to fight is diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Nick and his family are natives of Logan but moved to Cross Lanes, W.Va. where Nick is home-schooled from Cross Lanes Elementary.

Nick receives weekly chemotherapy treatments as well as monthly bone marrow checks and blood transfusions.

Nick will continue chemotherapy treatments for more than a year.

To help cover the various and constant expenses associated with Nick’s cancer, the family has staged fundraising basketball games and tournaments throughout 2015 and 2016.

The family staged fundraisers across the southern portion of the West Virginia even bringing the And 1 Streetball Kings basketball team and Sirius/XM’s DJ Formula to fundraising events.

The family has continued their push to raise money to help in Nick’s fight this year with a bowling tournament.

A “Strikin’ for Nick” bowling tournament is scheduled for February 18 at Plaza Lanes in Logan.

The tourney will begin at 2 p.m, and the entry fee is $25 per bowler.

The tournament will feature two contests for beginners and experienced bowlers who participate in league play.

Everyone who participates in the tournament will also receive a t-shirt.

For more information about the tourney, call 304-687-4553.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

