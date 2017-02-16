Ojeda raises questions of Kirkendoll’s consulting

LOGAN, W.Va. — Questions have emerged over former senator Art Kirkendoll’s involvement with a consulting firm which services the Logan County Commission.

Kirkendoll’s consulting firm, K & K Consulting, has reportedly been employed by the Logan County Commission since 2013 earning $25,000 a year in fees.

Kirkendoll’s firm reportedly earned as much as $2,500 each month for its work consulting for the commission.

A written contract for the consulting work does not exist, but the LCC reportedly renewed the verbal contract with K&K Consulting each month — except for when Kirkendoll was in session in the state senate.

Kirkendoll reportedly listed K&K Consulting as an employer in senate financial documents.

In financial disclosure statements from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, Kirkendoll reportedly responded he or his spouse did not have any sales or contracts with any unit of state, county or local government.

The form sites West Virginia Code 6B-2-5(d) as a reference for the question, and the code deals with interests in “public contacts.”

Section one of the part “d” of the code in question states, “…no elected or appointed public official or public employee or member of his or her immediate family or business with which he or she is associated may be a party to or have an interest in the profits or benefits of a contract which the official or employee may have direct authority to enter into, or over which he or she may have control.”

Kirkendoll last served on the LCC in 2011 when he was appointed to the senate fill the seat vacated by governor Earl Tomblin when he ascended to the governor’s office.

In an interview with an another media outlet, senator Richard Ojeda expressed concern that the contact was not put out for public bid.

The legal representative of the LCC, Stephanie Abraham spoke with the Logan Banner noting, “The contract itself was a month-to-month contract that was oral and was terminable by either party at any time. It was not required to be bid out as it’s for professional services.”

A representative of the West Virgina Ethics Commission told the Logan Banner they are not familiar the details of the case noting a complaint had not yet been filed.

Ojeda http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Ojeda-CMYK-3.jpg Ojeda Kirkendoll http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_kirkendoll_art-CMYK-3.jpg Kirkendoll

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]