Country roads, take me home

CYCLONE, W.Va. — Residents living along Buffalo Creek Road outside of Man, W.Va. are dealing with treacherous road conditions.

Residents recently contacted the Logan Banner saying they hoped increased awareness of the problem would eventually lead to repairs on the road.

Residents along the upper end of Buffalo Creek Road about three miles beyond the Pardee Mine say they are representative of a real problem with maintaining rural infrastructure.

Along some stretches of the road, a thick layer of mud and rocks could deceive a driver into thinking are they are driving on a dirt road; however, small patches of visible pavement reveal the road is, at least partially, paved.

One resident said the roads had not been paved since 1990s, and a figurative mine field of deep potholes reportedly causes constant damage to vehicles.

The National Transportation Research Group (tripnet.org) recently released a report on the state of the transportation infrastructure in West Virginia.

The report notes rural roads in the state claim three times more lives in fatal accidents than other roads.

The report adds driving on rough roads costs the average West Virginia motorist around $650 in repairs.

The report notes for each dollar spent on improvement of transportation infrastructure, more than five dollars can be saved in the form of reduced maintenance costs, improved safety and other factors.

In his inaugural address, governor Jim Justice explained he hoped to take several hundred million dollars and leverage it on Wall Street into a financial instrument worth more than $1 billion for infrastructure spending.

Residents along the upper end of Buffalo Creek Road about three miles beyond the Pardee Mine say they are representative of a real problem with maintaining rural infrastructure. Residents recently contacted the Logan Banner saying they hoped increased awareness of the problem would eventually lead to repairs on the road. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_5952-CMYK-1.jpg Residents along the upper end of Buffalo Creek Road about three miles beyond the Pardee Mine say they are representative of a real problem with maintaining rural infrastructure. Residents recently contacted the Logan Banner saying they hoped increased awareness of the problem would eventually lead to repairs on the road.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]