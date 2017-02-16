Couple escapes during cop transport

WILLIAMSON – A Hardy, Ky. couple face additional charges after the pair attempted to flee from law enforcement while being transported to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Glen Blevins, 33 from Hardy Ky., and Brittany Blevins, 31 from Hardy Ky., were arrested by officers with the Williamson Police Department and face charges related to obstructing an officer and person in custody attempting to escape. Brittany Blevins has also been charged with assault of an officer.

A criminal complaint states that while officers were transporting the pair to the Southwestern Regional Jail when officers heard Glen Blevins opening something behind his back.

The officers allegedly stopped the cruiser on the side of the road to investigate the sound and discovered that Glen Blevins had opened a pack of cigarettes and was attempting to shove them in/ on his person in a rubber glove to smuggle into jail.

While officers were attempting to search Blevins, Brittany Blevins allegedly slipped her handcuffs and attempted to hit one officer. During the altercation, Glen and Brittany Blevins allegedly attempted to run from the officers down US 119. The two allegedly refused to listen to the officer’s commands to stop running.

The incident allegedly occurred January 18, 2017. A warrant was issued for their arrest and was recently executed. The two were arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate David Justice.

Information in this article was obtained by use of criminal complaints which are public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

