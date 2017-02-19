Kiwanis Pancake Day set for Feb. 25

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Kiwanis Club of Logan’s has served the greater good of Logan County for 93 years, and the group’s annual Pancake Day has been raising funds for their various projects and donations for around 60 years.

This year, the group invites everyone to Logan Middle School for a pancake breakfast and silent auction at 7 a.m. Saturday February 25.

Pancakes will be served until 1 p.m. and the silent auction will end at noon.

Adult tickets will cost $8 and tickets for children 12 years old and under will be $5.

Tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanian, at Apex Printing in downtown Logan

Last year’s silent auction featured around 100 items donated by local businesses.

Businesses who wish to donate new items for the silent auction can reach out to any Kiwanian.

Don Elkins, with the Kiwanis Club of Logan, explained the Pancake Day has become the group’s largest annual fundraiser supporting their charitable acts throughout the community.

Funds raised from the Pancake Day meal and silent auction go to fund the Kiwanis Club’s annual Jim Frye Bicycle Rodeo where children can receive a bicycle and safety equipment, a scholarship which is granted each year to a student at Logan High School and Christmas baskets.

The event also helps the Kiwanis Club of Logan make donations to other organizations like the We Can Program and various organizations working in flood relief.

