Rep. Jenkins joins President Trump for bill signing ceremony

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) joined President Trump Thursday as he signed into law legislation which could protect thousands of West Virginia coal jobs.

President Trump signed H.J. Res 38, cosponsored by Rep. Jenkins, during a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

The law blocks implementation of the Obama stream buffer zone rule, which took effect one day before President Trump’s inauguration. It is estimated that if this new rule was fully implemented, it would kill one-third of all coal jobs nationwide.

“This is a great day for West Virginia jobs, West Virginia miners and West Virginia energy. I was honored to join President Trump as he signed our legislation into law. Thanks to his support, we have stopped this job-killing rule once and for all and saved one-third of all coal jobs in this country. I deeply appreciate the president’s support of this bill and our coal miners, and this is just the first of many solutions we have to create and protect jobs for all Americans,” Rep. Jenkins said.

—

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement Friday on the confirmation of Scott Pruitt to be the new administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency:

“For eight years, the previous administration used the EPA to wage a war on West Virginia, using rules and regulations to shut down coal mines and kill coal jobs. Scott Pruitt will lead this agency in a new direction – one that maintains vital environmental protections while eliminating costly, anti-job regulations. I look forward to working with Secretary Pruitt and know he will be a friend to West Virginia.”

Submitted Photo Rep. Evan Jenkins with President Trump in the Oval Office. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jenkins-Trump-c.jpg Submitted Photo Rep. Evan Jenkins with President Trump in the Oval Office.