Buffalo Mountain Wreck

One lane of traffic was blocked on Buffalo Mountain for several hours Friday afternoon, after a flatbed truck owned by B & C Trucking out of Lisborne, Ohio overturned going down the mountain. The driver of the truck Mark Brooke was not injured in the accident. Delbarton Patrolman C. Carter and members of the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department were on scene until the wreckage was removed. The driver was en-route to Logan, W.Va. Two wreckers from Gaylock Wrecker Service from Logan, W.Va. were used to set the trailer back on its wheels. No hazard materials were spilled and the only materials on the roadway were the contents of the bags, which was determined to be a salt additive used in water softeners.

