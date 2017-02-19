Vehicle collision sends three to hospital

LOGAN, W.Va. — A wreck involving two vehicles sent three people, including a four-year-old child, to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Interstate 73 at the intersection by Tractor Supply near the The Oaks Plaza and Fountain Place Mall.

Chief Harper with the Logan City Police Department said the first vehicle, driven by Daniel Kelly of Charleston, ran a traffic light and struck the second vehicle in the rear-end.

A four-year-old child was air-evacuated from the second vehicle to a Charleston hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, Luther Dalton of Chapmanville, and passenger Crystal Beckett were also transported from a local hospital to a Charleston hospital.

There is no word on their current condition.

No injuries were reported for Daniel Kelly.