Fire training at Island Creek

OMAR, W.Va. — The Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department recently hosted a training regime designed to certify level two fire fighters.

Several fire houses from throughout the county and the coalfields also joined in the training which went above and beyond the level one training.

Speaking about the level one training, fire chief Steven Stone, Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department. “It’s a basic, fundamental fire fighting class that is required by all firemen…It’s the basic training and fundamental training for hose line evolution’s, fire flow streams, ladders, search and rescue, ventilation, salvage, overhaul and fire fighter survival and self rescue.”

Level two training, however, is reportedly more intense as firefighters are exposed to higher temperatures and more challenging situations and scenarios.

Nearly the size of a mobile home, the WVU Mobile Training lab is designed to be a hands-on training experience where fire fighters move from room to room and up and down stairs fighting and extinguishing real fires controlled by computers and fueled by propane.

Fire trainer George Stone, with WVU, explained the training lab can be configured offer different training scenarios.

While fighting fires in the training lab, fire fighters experienced temperatures in excess of 600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Recent proposals to help close a $500 million budget gap in the state’s finances reportedly would see the bureaucracy surrounding fire training changed or consolidated.

Delegates Ralph Rodighiero and Zack Maynard joined Senator Richard Ojeda came to the training to express their support for firefighters.

Rodighiero, Maynard and Ojeda were given fire suits and led through the training by local fire fighters.

